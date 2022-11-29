Janice Kaye Deitrick, 61, of Liberty, MO, passed away Nov. 23, 2022.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Janice’s life to follow at 11 a.m., all on Saturday, December 10th at the United Methodist Church of Liberty, 1001 Sunset Ave., Liberty, MO 64068. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Liberty United Methodist Church or to KU Endowment for the benefit of Parkinson’s research sent to KU Endowment Memorials, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or online at kuendowment.org/memorials.

