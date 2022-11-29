A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Janice’s life to follow at 11 a.m., all on Saturday, December 10th at the United Methodist Church of Liberty, 1001 Sunset Ave., Liberty, MO 64068. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Liberty United Methodist Church or to KU Endowment for the benefit of Parkinson’s research sent to KU Endowment Memorials, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or online at kuendowment.org/memorials.
Janice was born February 18, 1961, in Oklahoma City, OK to Aubrey “Deek” and Patricia “Pat” Deitrick. She earned two Bachelor’s Degrees from the University of Missouri at Columbia in Biological Sciences and Psychology in 1984. Janice also earned certifications in medical terminology and insurance coding (ICD9). She was definitely a lifelong learner and enjoyed a wide array of interests — she took art and history classes, earned a certification for scuba diving, as well as reading avidly. Janice worked for ReMax in Liberty as an office administrator for 10 years, as well as serving as an au pair in the early ‘90s.
She was a lifelong companion of her parents, and a caregiver for her father, Aubrey “Deek” Deitrick, before his passing in 2021. Janice was also very giving with her time, and assisted with the Snack Pack program at Liberty United Methodist Church for many years. She also served Union Station KC, Inc., Midland Railway and was active in NRHS, the National Railway Historic Society. Janice loved traveling and was able to travel internationally to Canada and France, as well as both coasts of the US, Hawaii and other destinations. She loved to cook and bake.
Janice was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Aubrey “Deek” Deitrick; and her nephew, Brian Gossett.
She is survived by her mother, Pat Deitrick; her sister, Donna Gossett; her brother, Carl Deitrick; her nephew, Jeff Gossett; and her niece, Emma Deitrick; as well as other relatives and friends.
Fond memories of Janice may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068, (816) 781-2000.
