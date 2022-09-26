Janie (Holt) Denning of Liberty, Mo., passed away September, 25, 2022, at Liberty Hospital from complications with Parkinson’s disease.
Janie was born to Walter and Mary Jane Holt on March 27, 1950. She was raised on the family farm in Liberty and graduated from Liberty High School in 1968.
Janie worked in several jobs at Hallmark Cards before beginning a long and successful career in real estate sales. She was most proud of her work with Whittaker Homes in St. Charles, MO, where she worked for many years as Broker/Sales Manager.
Janie married Lawrence (Larry) Denning January 3, 1981. Larry was the love of her life for over 41 years. They enjoyed watching movies, eating out and flying Larry’s airplanes. Larry was a devoted caretaker to Janie in the final months of her life.
Janie lived her life to the fullest. She was driven to succeed and always delivered the best service possible to her clients. She was proud of her family and loved family dinners and holidays. Her devotion to her faith was unwavering and gave her great comfort during her illness. She exhibited her fighting nature even in the final difficult days of her life.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Russell (Rusty) Holt; and sister, Patricia (Pat) Clark.
She is survived by siblings, Peggy Marrs (Kenny), Nancy Brodbeck (Doug), Linda Mason (Bill), Walter Holt (Anita), Tammy Neros (Kris); and brother-in-law, Dan Clark. She is also survived by her cherished nieces and nephews, Kelly Lehman, Brian Strack, Stacy Strack, Sarah Zamora (Stephen), Kyle Holt, Taylor Garcia (Michael), Kannon Neros; and great-nephews and nieces, Jack Lehman, Sterling Strack, Stella Strack, Safire Strack, Coltor Zamora and Amelia Zamora.
Visitation will be held September 27, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be September 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. All services will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Rd, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. James Catholic Church Building Fund.
