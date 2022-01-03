Janis Livingston Sharp of Kearney, MO transitioned of life into eternity after enduring illness at North Kansas City Hospital on December 27, 2021, at 5:35 p.m.
She was born in Pollock, MO, and graduated high school in Milan, MO. She married the love of her life, Jack Sharp, July 9, 1955. Their union answered with three children: two girls, Rusti and Melody; and a son, Marty.
For over 40 years, she owned and operated her own organization, J&J Business Service, a bookkeeping and tax company in Liberty, MO. She also was president and treasurer of The Howard E. Porter Post Ladies Auxiliary in Kearney, MO, since its inception, of which was established by Jack Sharp. She also worked with the Claycomo, MO Road District for over 53 years; her service was invaluable. She has continued to provide her expertise to family, as well several local businesses up until the time of her passing.
Janis has touched so many lives. She has immense friends, all know her to be the same irreplaceable person; A timeless leader of women, with an unwavering spirit. She was strong willed with unprecedented determination, and will be greatly missed.
Janis was able to accomplish everything, and was an invaluable asset to every member of her family. She was always the wise adviser; her guidance was never questioned.
She had many hobbies, but loved to crochet and made many beautiful afghans, and lately finished an heirloom quilt.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Fleshman, Milan, MO; and her children, daughters, Rusti and her husband, Mike Little, of Kearney, MO, Melody and her husband, Kelly Kelso, Lathrop, MO, and son, Marty and his wife, Debbie Sharp, Stockton, MO; her grandchildren, Charie and her husband, Patrick Stoffel, Nick and his wife, Kathleen Little, Ashley Sharp, Kristopher Kelso, and Korey Kelso; great-grandchildren, Devin Little, Annisa Porter, Jack Stoffel, Karlie Stoffel, Cooper Kelso, Trevor Stoffel and Stella Stoffel; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She has been preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sharp; her mother and father, Frank and Connie Livingston of Pollock, MO; and three sisters, Frances Livingston, JoAnn McCormack and Donna Stanley.
Janis will be lovingly remembered by everyone that knew her.
Services will be heard on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Fry-Boss & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., funeral at 2 p.m., followed by graveside service at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kearney, MO, where she will be laid to rest.
