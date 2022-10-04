Jeffrey Arthur Williams, 51, beloved husband, father, brother, son and friend died peacefully in the early hours of September 14, 2022.
Jeff attended school in Kearney and was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran church. With his fun and huge personality, he built up the popular Molly's night club in Maryville, Mo. For the last 18 years, he has run his real estate photography business, vi360/Lone Star Virtual Tours. Jeff was considered one of the very best photographers in his field.
Wherever Jeff went he built lifelong friendships. He still has many good friends from Kearney, jobs at Continental, Vanguard airlines, LSG sky and real estate agents across Texas.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Mary Williams of Mountain City, TX; three stepchildren, Caitlin, Lexi and Sam Myers; his two sons, Sean and James Williams; his sister, Joey Burns along with her husband Peter and children Zachary and Caitlyn; and his loving mother, Cindy Williams. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Williams.
Jeff lived and loved big. While the heartache felt by those of us left behind is immense, we know he is resting safe in the arms of Jesus.
Details for a memorial will be provided when the family is ready.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating: gofund.me/c02415dc.
