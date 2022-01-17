Jeffrey Dean Dillon, 52, of Excelsior Springs, MO, went home to be with Jesus on January 14, 2022, at Liberty Hospital with loved ones at his side.
Jeff was born November 11, 1969, in Chamberlain, SD, and was a member of the Lakota Tribe of the Sioux Native American Nation. Jeff was the son of Phillip Dean and Patsy Lea (Hodgson) Dillon. He grew up in Liberty, MO, and was a graduate of New Hope Christian High School in Independence, MO. He was united in marriage to Michelle Lynn Hanna on February 5, 1993, and they are blessed with three children: Lakota, Shaska and Josiah.
Jeff worked 20 years for Orr Safety, and most recently in Medical Distribution for Amerisource until his health no longer permitted. He was a member of Salem Christian Union for more than 40 years.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Michelle; children, Lakota Dillon (Richard De Leon), Shaska Dillon (Michael Cline) and Josiah Dillon; and granddaughters, Lorelai and Olivia. He also leaves his parents, Phil and Patsy Dillon; sisters, Gail Hunerdosse (Marion) and Jill Rosenboom (Arnie); numerous nieces, nephews and their families; as well as other family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Jeff's life at 3 p.m., on Saturday, January 22, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
