Jerry Francis Ward, 82, of the Foxwood Springs community in Raymore, MO, and formerly of the Kansas City Northland, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2021, at NorthCare Hospice House.
Jerry was born August 5, 1939, in Trenton, MO, where he graduated from high school. He operated Jerry Ward Construction Company for over five decades in the Kansas City metro.
Jerry was a dedicated 32nd-degree York Rite Mason. He held dual membership at Liberty and Buckner Lodges, AF and AM.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Ward; mother, Melvene Ashbrook; and sister, Gloria Anderson.
Survivors include his wife, Shelda Stoker; daughters, Cathy Ward, Susan Brock (Bryan), Lisa White (Jerry), and Amra Wright (Heinrich Kruse); grandchildren, Jacqueline Brock, Courtney Robertshaw (Ryan) and Jerry Krulic; great-grandchildren, Sutton and Coy; sister, Phyllis Dalman (Steve); as well as other family members including Shelda's family, and countless friends and brothers in the Masonic fraternity.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, November 19, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at Missouri Highway Route 291, Liberty, MO. A service celebrating Jerry's life including Masonic services by David Brown will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 20, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to your favorite Masonic charity or lodge, or to NorthCare Hospice House.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
