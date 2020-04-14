Jerry Lawson born July 1, 1959 won his battle with Leukemia April 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Marianne Lawson, and his son, Robert Lawson. He is survived by his wife Barbara Lawson, daughter Crystal Bomar, grandchildren Kylee and Kalan Bomar, and his sister Janet Mayo.
Jerry was a hardworking man who could fix anything. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life honoring the soul that is now free of the body that carried him in this life, will be announced at a later date.
