Jerry Marshall “Pinky” Pinkston, longtime Liberty resident, passed away April 18, 2021, at home with his wife Ursula by his side.
Memorial services with Military Honors will be 2:00pm, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068.
Condolences for Pinky may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.