Jerry Ray “Jake” Robinson, 60, of Kansas City, MO passed away at home on Oct. 5, 2021.
Jake was born on March 1st, 1961, in Kansas City, MO to Henry and Earlene (Stansil). Jake was raised in Kansas City, MO (Vrooman Acres), and graduated from Winnetonka High School. Jake started working for Vans Fence at the age of thirteen. He was later hired on at North Kansas City Fire Department, where he spent 23 years.
Jake loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisher. He enjoyed sharing stories and wisdom with all; and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Jake made a huge impact on everyone he met. Jake will be greatly missed by all, but never forgotten.
Jake is survived by his beloved wife Julie; sons, Jacob (Brandi) and Jesse (Megan); expecting grandson, Jaxon; sister, Cindy (Mike); brothers, Terry, and Henry; stepmother, Hallie; half-sister, Amie; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on the Oct. 8, 2021 at New Hope Cemetery in Liberty, MO. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life immediately following.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.