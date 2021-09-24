Jesse Otto Gudde, 75 of Holden, Missouri, formerly of Kearney, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his home.
Memorial Mass will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Holden. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Friday at the church.
Arrangements: Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden.
