Jimmie Anna Marie Barnett Rogers age 82 of Liberty MO., passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospital Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.
Anna Marie was born Feb. 25, 1938 in Havana, Arkansas to the late James & Lula Marie Chappel Barnett. She was a graduate of Havana High School. She was a member of the Church of Kansas City and a mother and homemaker.
She preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lee Rogers; and her parents.
Survivors include her children, Kathy and Paul Gonzalez of San Antonio, TX.; Marty Rogers of Fort Smith; Michael Rogers of Spirit Lake Iowa; Heather & Luther Solomon of Liberty, MO.; sister Helen and Dan Ross of Idaho; grandchildren, Gabe, Jade, Hannah and Travis.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Moore’s Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home Danville. On line guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com
