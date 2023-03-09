Joan Clopton was born Joan Clarke on August 28, 1921 to James Ray Clarke and Minnie Petty Clarke.

Though she was born on the family farm in Platte City, Missouri, she spent her childhood on a ranch in the Flint Hills area of Kansas. Her older brother George and younger sisters Jean and Jane shared that experience. Joan attended a one-room schoolhouse, and learned early to drive a car, going into Madison, KS where she graduated from high school in 1939. She stayed with the Petty grandparents in Liberty, Missouri where she earned her B.A. at William Jewell College. There she met Bernard Stutler. Joan and Lt. Bernard L. Stutler were married October 3, 1943. They had two daughters, Linda and Beverly.

