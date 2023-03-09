Joan Clopton was born Joan Clarke on August 28, 1921 to James Ray Clarke and Minnie Petty Clarke.
Though she was born on the family farm in Platte City, Missouri, she spent her childhood on a ranch in the Flint Hills area of Kansas. Her older brother George and younger sisters Jean and Jane shared that experience. Joan attended a one-room schoolhouse, and learned early to drive a car, going into Madison, KS where she graduated from high school in 1939. She stayed with the Petty grandparents in Liberty, Missouri where she earned her B.A. at William Jewell College. There she met Bernard Stutler. Joan and Lt. Bernard L. Stutler were married October 3, 1943. They had two daughters, Linda and Beverly.
Major Bernard L. Stutler died in 1954 at Walter Reed Hospital where he was treated for cancer. As a widow Joan lived near family in Liberty, Missouri. She taught kindergarten for seven years and later commuted to downtown Kansas City for work in the business world. She retired in 1983, and in 1984 reconnected with her childhood friend from rural Kansas, Weldon W. Clopton. They married on May 1, 1984 and Joan acquired a stepson, Weldon (Skip) Clopton. The couple moved to a farm in Powhattan, Kansas. The retirees had a great time on there for 10 years before relocating to the retirement community at the West Village of the Apostolic Home in Sabetha, KS. Weldon passed away January 26, 2004. In February 2023 Joan was hospitalized with complications from COVID and passed away on February 27, 2023 at 101 years young. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Stutler Deniz and Beverly Stutler Soria, stepson, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
