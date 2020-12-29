Joan Martin, 65, Trimble, MO passed away Dec. 28, 2020.
Survived by husband John Martin; children Chuck (Jennifer) Martin, Bryon Martin, Angela Oelke, and Victoria (Brent) Decker; mother, Shirley Radley.
Visitation: 6 -8 p.m. Jan. 1 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton, MO
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 2 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Graveside Service: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at West Union Cemetery Peculiar, MO
Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower
