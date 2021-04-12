Joan Stuckey was born at the turning point of the Great Depression in Oran, Missouri, to Ray and Margaret Stuckey, the couple’s first and only daughter. She graduated valedictorian from Oran High School in 1952 and attended Southeast State University from 1952-1954, where she met Jack Lawrence, from Cape Girardeau. They were married on Oct. 30, 1954, at the Oran Baptist Church.
Joan taught elementary school in Cape Girardeau until she and Jack decided to head west to San Diego, California in 1956, where Joan joined the admissions staff at San Diego State University. In 1960, Joan and Jack welcomed their first and only child - daughter Linda Rae into the family.
In 1964, they returned to Missouri so Jack could pursue his calling to the ministry and attend William Jewell College in Liberty, a suburb of Kansas City. Joan worked in the College Union before becoming the college hostess and a few years later administrative assistant to the president – a position she would retain for the next 30 years serving four presidents, until she retired in 1998.
During her 34-year tenure at Jewell, Joan became known as the “Jewell Ambassador” and “Velvet Armada” because of her gracious manner with everyone and ability to organize high level events impeccably.
Jack and Joan joined Second Baptist Church in 1964 and retained their membership throughout their lives.
Joan is proceeded in death by husband Jack, who passed away July 15, 2018, just shy of their 64th wedding anniversary. Joan is survived by her daughter Linda (Kiefer), granddaughter Aurora Sekine, grandson Tony Sekine, and brother Melvin Stuckey. A live-streamed memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021. Please visit www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com for a link to view the memorial service and to sign the family online guestbook.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Joan Lawrence Endowed Memorial Fund at William Jewell College, 500 College Hill, Box 1032, Liberty, Missouri 64068 or follow the link, William Jewell Tribute Gifts: https://alumni.jewell.edu/give/undesignated-giving-form
