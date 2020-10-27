Joanna Mooney of Liberty, Missouri passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at the NorthCare Hospice House in Kansas City from her battle with cancer. She will be loved and missed by her husband James of 46 years; sister, Jennifer and husband Gary; three children, Julia and husband Randy, Paul, Michael and wife Danica; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held in lieu of service.
Joanna was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and moved with her parents Dr. Earl and Joyce Whaley, and her sister Jennifer as Earl began his career at William Jewell College.
As her passions grew in music, and her affinity to percussions she was able to play by ear no matter the instrument. That skill and dedication was seen first-hand as the organist for both St. James, and at Nebo Hills Baptist Church. She shared her love of God by teaching religious education and helped establish St. James religious ed.
Her professional career was one of inspiration and love for community. Her time spent as a Nursing Home Administrator touched the lives of countless families over 30 years. Joanna was always known to think of others first and always accepted the challenge to better the lives of the ones she was around.
Her love for family and travel and was one that started with the beach and spanned around the globe. She also loved socializing over meals and sharing new experiences with friends.
In lieu of flowers donations to St. James building fund or Catholic Relief Services.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home 816-628-4411
