JoAnne Lizar-Rice peacefully entered God's loving embrace on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Preceded in death by her first husband Jack Lizar, son Bobby Lizar, daughter Teresa.
Survivors: husband Robert Rice, children Mary Lizar, Lisa (John) Barber, John (Gabriele) Lizar, her Swedish son Ove, grandchildren Jonnae, Jason, Robert, Jacquelynn and Joshua, great grandchildren Harper and Rhett.
Mass was held Monday, April 12 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home
