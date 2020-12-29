Joe Cook passed away in his sleep on Thursday Dec. 3 after a long battle with diabetes. Joe was born on February 19, 1943 in Winchester Virginia.
Joe graduated from Southern Illinois University- Carbondale in 1965 with a B.S. degree in journalism. Joe was the long time sports editor of the Liberty Shopper News and Liberty Sun News. Burial arrangements in Excelsior Springs were handled by the Bross-Spidle Funeral Home
