John A. Brubeck, 79 of Gladstone, MO formerly of Smithville, MO passed away Jan. 3, 2021.
Survived by wife Mildred Brubeck; daughter Melanie (Greg) Soetaert; brothers James Brubeck, Rodney (Kathy) Brubeck and Dan Brubeck; sister Liz Tate
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Friday, January 8th at the funeral home
Burial: Goss Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, donations to Goss Cemetery.
