John A. Nauser, 82, of Liberty, Missouri passed away on June 23, 2022.
A private graveside service was held for the family at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence, Missouri on Aug. 1, 2022.
John was born Sept. 17, 1939, to Julius and Katy Belle Nauser in St. Joseph, Missouri. In 1958, he graduated from Boy’s Town in Omaha, Nebraska. During his time at Boys Town, John discovered his love for singing and traveled with the choir nationwide. Throughout his lifetime, John was employed as a butcher as well as working at William Jewell College and Hallmark Cards, where he retired in 2006. He enjoyed water skiing, tennis, singing and listening to country music, collecting coins and antiques and watching the wildlife near his home. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Katy Belle Nauser; and sisters, Joan, Katherine and Mary.
John was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. His survivors include his wife of the home, Mariann Nauser; daughter, Connie (Tim) Crawford; granddaughters, Shelby (Dakota) Allen and Riley Buchanan, Maria “Ria” Royer, Kandra Bradford, Abby Shoener; and the many extended family members who loved him dearly.
