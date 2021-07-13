John Andrew Myers, of Liberty, MO passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
John was born April 20, 1961 in North Kansas City, MO to John F. and Donnie Jean (Eaton) Myers. John (called Bubby in his early childhood) was a life-long Liberty resident. He attended Liberty Senior High School and graduated in 1979. He graduated from William Jewell College in 1983. He married Debra Jane Bosely in June 2003 and together they blended their families to create a loving and nurturing home.
He started his career as an insurance adjuster and continued to work in the same field for over 35 years. In his free time John loved to travel and spend time with Deb. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, camp, canoe, ride ATVs, and grill. John was known to be great snake hunter and spent a lot of time on the family farm near Hamilton, MO. John will forever be remembered for his patience, caring and his love for his family as a devoted husband and father. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing John loved him as he was a kind and gentle soul. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by both parents and grandparents.
John is survived by his wife of the home, son Andrew Myers of Liberty, MO, daughters; Haley (Kyle) Freeman of O’Fallon, MO, Cori (Brian) Glaser of Liberty, MO, and Cheyenne Glaser of Liberty, MO, two granddaughters; Avery Danielle Myers and Hannah Jo Freeman, sister Mary Alice (Myers) Jones (Bryce), and brother–in-law Steve (Dena) Bosely, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Services will be held at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin Street in Liberty MO with visitation at noon and a Celebration of Life starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations go to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation in John's Name. https://www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org/donate/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.