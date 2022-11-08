John Angelo Ricketts, 70, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away on November 3, 2022. John was born on January 21, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri to Mary Frances Sauro and Earliss Radford Ricketts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

John earned a degree in Automotive Technology and worked as a professional driver. He spent 28 years in the Teamsters Union. He also worked at Groendyke Transport for nine years. John loved going to the races and riding his motorcycles all over the country. He loved classic country music and Elvis Presley. He was very generous and loved to be there for anyone in need. Most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and was always our hero and rock.

