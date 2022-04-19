John Christian Heil, Jr., 79, of Liberty, MO, joined his Lord and Savior on April 18, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House with family at his side.
John was born March 26, 1943, in Philadelphia, PA, the second of three children of John Christian and Ida Virginia (Cook) Heil. He graduated from high school in Bartlesville, OK, and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas in Lawrence. John was united in marriage to Karen Fay Grimes on June 1, 1968, in Lawrence, KS, and they have three sons and three grandchildren.
John worked many years as a Trainer and Purchasing Agent for McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis. Following retirement, John and Karen moved to Liberty, MO to be near family. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty and the Liberty Lions Club.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia Ruth Mansour and Robert Paul Heil. He leaves his wife of 53+ years, Karen; sons, Christopher Heil (Dianne) of Liberty, MO, Craig Heil of Liberty, MO, and Curtis Heil of Bellevue, WA; grandchildren, Megan Heil, Madison Heil and Timothy Heil, all of Liberty; sister-in-law, Ann Heil; niece, Amira Mansour; as well as other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a service celebrating John's life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 North State Route 291, Liberty, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Avant Ministries, 10000 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64155 avantministries.org).
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
