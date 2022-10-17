John C. Jackson, Platte City, MO, age 95, died October 12, 2022 at Kansas City NorthCare Hospice House.
Cremation is planned with a joint memorial and burial to be held at a later date with the future passing of his beloved wife, Louise. Until then, if you wish, donations may be made to the Platte County Historical and Genealogical Society or other charitable organization as you prefer.
John was born November 28, 1926, near Ridgely, MO to James F. and Stella (Sevier) Jackson and was a lifelong resident of Platte County. His parents and sister, Carrie, preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Edgerton High School and later the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He trained as a Navy pilot during World War II. He retired from the Federal Government, Dept of Labor in 1985 after 36 years of service. Memberships included the Association of Federal Investigators, Christian Churches of Ridgely and Platte City, Committeeman of BSA Troop 248, Honorary Warrior-Tribe of Mic-O-Say, Historical Societies of Platte and Clay Counties, Masonic Lodge, Moila Temple, Legion of Honor and Shrine Club.
Survivors include Louise (Harpst), his beloved wife of 72 years; son, Steve Jackson (Billie); grandson, Stacen Jackson (April) and their children, Ainsley and Stella; and granddaughter, Bryann Jackson Bink (Joseph) and their children, Jada and Carissa; daughter, Sheri Jackson Ball (Barry) and their children, granddaughter Gena Ball, grandson Ethan Ball and step-grandsons Brodie Ball and Skylar Ball.
