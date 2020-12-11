John Christopher "Chris" Rupp, III, 61, of Liberty, MO, peacefully joined his Lord and Savior on Dec. 8, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family at K.U. Medical Center in Kansas City, KS.
Chris was born Nov. 22, 1959, in Chillicothe, MO, the eldest of three children of John C. Rupp, Jr. and Dolores (Meek) Rupp. His father preceded him in death.
Chris grew up in Chillicothe, graduated from high school there, and later received his Bachelor's degree from Drake University. Chris operated J.C. Rupp Agency in Liberty for more than 30 years, serving the insurance needs of countless Liberty and surrounding area residents. He was also a Certified Insurance Counselor.
Chris was a lifelong Catholic and active member of St. James Catholic Church in Liberty. He was also active in his community as a Mason, Shriner, and member of the Knights of Columbus. Chris loved everything outdoors ... hunting, fishing, water sports, scuba diving and earned his pilot's license.
Chris married his college sweetheart, Rebecca Gignilliat, on June 9, 1984. They were blessed with three children, Sarah, Christopher and James. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Rebecca; children, Sarah Rupp (Ryan Allen), Christopher Rupp and James Rupp; mother, Dolores Rupp; siblings, Angie Dudman (Pete) and George Rupp (Gina); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. James Catholic School Endowment.
You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
