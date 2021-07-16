John Edward Speer
John passed away on July 14, 2021 at the Hospice House in North Kansas City Hospital. John was born on Aug. 12, 1946 in Kansas City, Mo to Roy and Virginia Speer. He was a graduate of North Kansas City High School and he served in the Air Force from 1966 to 1972. He returned to Kansas City, Mo to attended Northwest Missouri State University then transferred to the University of New Mexico.
It was during his time in Albuquerque that he met his wife, Hazel. They were married on July 7, 1972. They had just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.
His favorite pastime was working in his yard and following his grandchildren to all of their events. John was an avid sports fan and lived much of his life vicariously through his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and with loving affection for all. His battle with Parkinson’s disease often made it difficult to get out but he wanted to attend as many events as he could. He might not make it through a whole game, but he did what he could to be there.
He leaves behind his wife Hazel; daughter Jennie (Rick) Fortuna; son Brian Speer; grandchildren Taylor, Alex, and Easton Fortuna and JohnMichael and Jordan Speer. He also leaves his brothers, Skip of Kansas City and Mike Speer of Englewood, Colorado and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his mother Virginia, father Roy and many aunts and uncles.
A memorial service at Fort Leavenworth Military Cemetery will be held at a later date.
