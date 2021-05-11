John Gary Huber, born April 3, 1943 in Devils Lake, ND departed on May 9 2021.  A Celebration of his Life will be held at Troy and Deb’s house at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15 in Liberty, MO.  The family has requested guests wear blue and green for his love of Notre Dame and Green Bay.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.