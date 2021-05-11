John Gary Huber, born April 3, 1943 in Devils Lake, ND departed on May 9 2021. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Troy and Deb’s house at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15 in Liberty, MO. The family has requested guests wear blue and green for his love of Notre Dame and Green Bay.
