John "Jack" Leonard Oldag, 76, passed away on July 24, 2023.
Jack was born on February 12, 1947 and raised in Postville, Iowa in Allamakee County.
The son of Leonard William Oldag and Velva Irene (Gilson) Oldag of Postville, Iowa. He married Nancy S. (Mathes) Oldag in 1972. They had two children; daughter, Julie Irene Oldag and son, Chad Leonard Oldag and his wife Holly Jo (Oliver) Oldag and their two children; Dalton Wyatt Oldag and Olivia Juliann Oldag, whom all reside in Liberty, Missouri. He is survived by his sister, Janice Everman and her husband, Jim and their children; Tom, Eric, and Joni; and step-sister, Diana Miller. Jack was drafted in the Army in 1967 and spent almost a year in Vietnam. He worked for 39 years in the airline industry as a baggage handler, ticket agent, and avionics mechanic. He also achieved his lifelong goal of owning and operating his own crop farm. He and Nancy resided in rural Plattsburg, Missouri.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Oldag; sister, Lauana Oldag; and his parents, Leonard and Velva Oldag.
Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1715 S. Jefferson St., Kearney, MO 64060, with visitation from 6-7:30p.m. on Monday, July 31. The funeral was at the church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 1. Burial will take place at Terrace Park Cemetery.
