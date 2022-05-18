John K. (Jack) Henry, Jr. 75, died 3/17/22, at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was cared for by his daughter, Shele, as he fought through his last months against cancer.
Jack was born December 19, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri, to John and Anne (Russo) Henry. He graduated from North Kansas City High School and Northwest Missouri State University.
He accepted a position as Librarian at Antilles High School in San Juan, Puerto Rico. After 6 years, he and his family returned to Kansas City to work for a marketing company. He was transferred to Florida and eventually became President of Sales at the headquarters in Virginia Beach, VA.
Jack was a talented photographer, tennis and racket ball player, avid reader and Kansas City Chiefs fan. Through his work, he traveled to Hawaii, China, Alaska and other cities. Most of all he loved living by the ocean.
Following the tragic death of his oldest daughter, Jennifer Anne, he spent holidays and vacations with family; daughter, Kerry Michelle (Shele), and close friends. Jack was generous, kind and loved animals. He always had a pet dog or cat by his side when staying Shele or sister, Kerry.
Jack is survived by his sister, Kerry Anne Wolfe (David), Smithville, Mo.; his daughter, Kerry Michelle (Shele) Henry, Lake Waukomis, Mo.; granddaughter, Julia Anne Henry; cousin, Mary Lewis ( Mike), Kansas City; cousins, Tim and James Lewis, Kansas City; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anne Henry; his daughter, Jennifer Anne Henry; aunt, Miriam Henry Gammage; aunt, Mildred Russo Armi; cousin, Joanne Martin; and cousin, Thomas Lewis.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the North Kansas City Public Library, 2251 Howell, from 1 until 3 p.m. All family and friends are welcome.
