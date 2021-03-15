John Logan Kern Jr., 86, of Liberty, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO. John was born March 23, 1934 to John Sr. and Eva Kern in Liberty, MO. He went to school in Liberty, and when he got out of school, he worked delivering water to the rural residents of Clay and Platte County. During this time, he met Shirley Boyer, and the two were married on the Fourth of July 1953, in the Providence Baptist Church in Liberty. While Shirley raised their two sons Kenneth and Kelson, John worked for the Liberty Fire Dept. and eventually started a construction and ditching business, which he ran for over 40 years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking trips to the lake, and racing go-carts. He also loved going to the Blue Grass Festival with Shirley, gardening, working on his equipment, having his morning coffee with his friends and especially loved going and watching his grandkids play in their sporting events.
John was preceded in death by both of his parents, a grandson Aaron Kern and a sister Wilma Eaton.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years; his sons Kenneth (Pamela) of Excelsior Springs, MO and Kelson (Michele) of Liberty, MO. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Adam, Morgan (Jason Weaver), Mackenzie (Taylor Harmon), and Madison (Ben DeHart), and six great-grandchildren: Emma, Ryder, Hudson, Emery, Rhett, and Rowan.
Visitation for John was held from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home. Funeral service was scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO. Burial will be at Glenridge Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.