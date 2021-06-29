John M. Noland, 73, of Cudjoe Key, Florida passed away April 23, 2021 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach, Florida after a sudden, brief bout with cancer.
John grew up in Liberty, Missouri, attended grade school in Birmingham, MO and graduated from North Kansa City High School. After attending the University of Missouri he moved to the Florida Keys to pursue his dreams of working and living on the ocean. While working with a team exploring Spanish shipwrecks from the 1700’s his explorations resulted in numerous historical finds, several of which are on exhibit at the State of Florida Museum.
John became a licensed General Contractor in the State of Florida and spent many years in the Florida Keys and throughout the Caribbean Islands supervising the building of numerous projects including all-inclusive resorts, villas, golf courses, and condominiums.
John was Past Master of Florida Keys Masonic Lodge 336 and Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 36th Masonic District from 1987-88. At present, he was a perpetual Member of Key West Lodge 64.
John is survived by his wife Gay of 46 years and his beloved dog Harley. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Anna Noland of Liberty, MO. He survived by siblings William Noland, Kathy Noland Bondy (Charlie), Douglass F. Noland (Carolyn), nieces, nephews, and many cousins in the Larkin-Noland family.
No services were held at his request. However, memorial donations may be sent to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or Suncoast Basset Rescue, Inc., 4142 Mariner Blvd. #305, Spring Hill, FL 34609
