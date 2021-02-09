John Martin Moore, 64 of Edgerton, MO, passed away February 6, 2021.
He was born on December 21, 1956, to James Alvin and Verna (Atwater) Moore. John attended school in Smithville, MO, and worked as a pressman. He was an avid lover of the outdoors, hunting and generally anything that kept him in the outdoors.
John was preceded in death by his parents, James and Verna Moore; and his granddaughter, Krystle Tipton.
Survivors include his three sons, Shane, Dale and Clint; and two stepdaughters, Melissa and Molly. He also enjoyed his two grandsons, eleven granddaughters, one great-grandson, one great-granddaughter and a lot of beloved family and friends.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 11, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
