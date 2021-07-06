Matt Armstrong, 50, of Liberty, MO passed away July 1, 2021 after a long illness. The family plans on a private gathering at this time.
Matt is survived by his mother, Rene Marshall Birkenholz (Larry, L.C.); his fiancé, Angie Shill; his stepmother, Cindy Armstrong; his stepsister, Tabitha Armstrong; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley, 816-781-2000.
