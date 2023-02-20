John P. Feo was born of Italian immigrant parents on Nov. 14, 1933. He passed away Feb. 18, 2023.

He was preceded in death by all 11 of his siblings; his first wife of 29 years, Patricia Joan Feo; his son, John A. Feo; and his niece, Mary Ann Feo. Succeeding him are his daughters, Connie J. Cierpiot, married to Mike Cierpiot, their two sons, Patrick and Kari Cierpiot and Luke Cierpiot; Carol A. Feo and her two sons, Matthew Regan and Morgan Sullins; grandchildren, Ellie and Louis Cierpiot; great-grandchild, Gavin Regan; and his second wife of 32 years, Joy Diane Feo.

