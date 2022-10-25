John William Adams, 70, of Liberty, MO, passed away October 21, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 27, at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road, Liberty, MO 64068. Interment will follow in Fairview New Hope Cemetery, West Shrader Street, Liberty, MO 64068. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, https://www.firehero.org/donate/.
John was born on September 27, 1952 in Smithville, MO to Marion and Ozella Adams. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1970 then earned an engineering degree in electronics at the Bell & Howell School of Electronics. John owned and operated Adams Lock Service from 1969-2018. He worked for Petty-Ray Geophysical Oil Exploration Company in Texas, Pennsylvania and New York. John got tired of the road so moved back to Liberty, MO and started as a volunteer firefighter and in 1975, he accepted a full-time position with the department. In 1976, he married Anita Lois Schmitt and they raised two children, Cynthia “Cindy” Adams, and James Adams. John retired as a Captain after 33 years with the Liberty Fire Department. He enjoyed trap and skeet shooting, hunting, fishing, and working with HAM radios.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Ozella Adams.
John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Anita Adams; his children, Cynthia “Cindy” Adams, and James Adams (Heather); his grandson, Jace Adams; his siblings, Charles D. Adams, and Lydia Adams Arnold; his niece, Laurel Bruening (Curtis Bohlmeyer); as well as other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068, 816-781-2000.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.