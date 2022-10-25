John William Adams, 70, of Liberty, MO, passed away October 21, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 27, at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road, Liberty, MO 64068. Interment will follow in Fairview New Hope Cemetery, West Shrader Street, Liberty, MO 64068. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, https://www.firehero.org/donate/.

