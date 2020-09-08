Johnnie Lee Ricker, 79, a longtime resident of Liberty, MO, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2020.
Johnnie was born July 29, 1941, in Macks Creek, MO, the youngest of four children of Henry and Nera (Moulder) Ricker. He grew up in Macks Creek and graduated from high school there. He was drafted into the US Army in December 1963, and served honorably until discharge at Fort Benning, GA, on December 3, 1965.
In 1963, while working for Greyhound Bus Lines in Kansas City, Johnnie met the love of his life, Charlene Blackburn. Following his military service, they were united in marriage on February 25, 1966. They spent their 54 years together in Liberty, raising two children, Amy Rochelle and John Clayton.
After he retired from Greyhound, Johnnie's career as a real estate agent in Liberty spanned more than 25 years. He served on the board and as a longtime volunteer for the Clay County Museum and Historical Society; served along with Charlene with the Clay County Transitions Program; and was a member of the Chrysler Crew.
Johnnie lived a life marked by joy, laughter and kindness to others. He avidly pursued interests like boating, Clay County history, genealogy, his roots in the Ozarks and maintaining his historic home. But it was loving and enjoying his family and friends that was his true passion.
Along with his parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by his son, Clayton Ricker; grandson, Connor Ricker; and siblings, Darlene Russell, Dale Ricker and Archie Ricker.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene; daughter, Amy Ricker Brink (Michael); daughter-in-law, Kathleen Sliger Ricker; grandchildren, Lillian, Abigail and Caroline Brink, Colson, Charlie and Christopher Ricker; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Ricker and Sharen Ricker; Charlene's siblings, Roberta Sambursky, Luther Blackburn (Norma) and Sue Best (Jon); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
Visitation for friends and family will be held from 5-8 pm Monday, September 14, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Due to COVID attendance restrictions, Johnnie's service on Tuesday will be private. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery, Liberty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Johnnie L. Ricker Memorial Fund at Clay County Savings Bank to continue to support projects and groups that were close to his heart or to the Clay County Museum and Historical Society.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
