Joseph “Glen” Ellis, 58, of Liberty, MO, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was the son of Donald Ray Ellis and Carol Jane Waisner. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister; Sharon Ellis and brother Carl Dobson.
Glen is survived by wife, Annette Ellis (Burst); daughter, Melissa Cornelius (Ellis) (Ryan Cornelius); son, William Burst (Brandy Vert-Hershberger); six grandchildren; brothers, Danny Ellis (Veva Ellis), and Franklin Ellis, Cliff Dobson and Christopher Dobson; sisters, Shawna Baker and Carol Dobson and niece, Jessica Stephenson (Ellis) (Dave Stephenson), as well as other relatives and friends.
He was known for the love of his family, family animals, adopted family and friends. Glen was greatly loved by all who knew him.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 20 at Fairmount Christian Church, 641 S. Ash Ave., Independence, MO 64053.
Dinner will follow the service, please feel free to bring a dish.
Arrangements are under the direction of Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
