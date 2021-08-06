Joseph Thomas “Tom” Novak, age 81, of Iberia, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home. He was born in Independence on July 21, 1940, son of the late John and Mildred (Hulaska) Novak. On Aug. 7, 1965, Tom was united in marriage to Juanita Perkins, who preceded him in death. On Sept. 27, 2017, Tom was united in marriage to Barbara (Longshore) Rothrock Williams, who survives at the home.
Tom grew up in Sugarcreek, Missouri. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 31 years and following his retirement from Ford he moved to Iberia in 1990. He was a member of the Iberia Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his wife, Barbara Novak, he is also survived by one brother, Larry (Karen) Novak; three sisters, Caroline (Pete) Schneller, Janice (Gene) Russell, and Joann Biggerstaff; two stepchildren, Dani (Sheldon) Taylor and James Rothrock; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; special cousins, Steve (Debbie) Perkins and Dennis (Pat) Perkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Novak, brother-in-law, Lewis Briggerstaff, and stepson, Thomas Rothrock.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Iberia Cemetery, Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, or St. Jude.
