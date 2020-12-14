Josh Fisher, age 41, of Holt, MO, passed away Thursday night, December 10th, 2020 at his home.
Josh was born on October 9th, 1979, the son of Jack and Darlene (Hale) Fisher in Louisville, KY. He grew up in Holt and was a 1998 graduate of Kearney High School. Josh was an Eagle Scout and confirmed in the Church of Annunciation in Kearney. Throughout high school Josh was active in sports, Jazz and Marching Band. He loved to play Xbox and was a true expert at Rock Band. Josh had many friends throughout the country. He was very social and outgoing. Josh loved to mingle and never met a stranger. He was the kindest person you’ve ever met, always putting others before himself. Josh will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Josh was preceded in death by his parents and grandmothers, Betty Fisher and Joann Combs.
Survivors include: brother, Joey (Sadie) Fisher of Kansas City; sister, Jill Fisher of Holt; grandfather, Jack Fisher Sr. of Prospect, KY; niece, Ruth Fisher of Kansas City; uncle, Jason (Diane) Fisher of Crestwood, KY; and aunt, Janet Fisher of Prospect, KY. Other extended family and many friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in care of the funeral home. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Lathrop. (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
