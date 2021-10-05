Joshua Lee Miller, 33, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his home in Kansas City, Mo.
Joshua Lee was born July 29, 1988 in Phoenix, Arizona. His parents, Skip and Toni (Miller) Greer, met in Phoenix, AZ, where they raised Joshua until he was seven years old. The family then moved to Liberty, Missouri, where Joshua attended Liberty school district and was very active in baseball and basketball before graduating early in 2005.
He loved movies, music and sports including his favorite teams, Phoenix Suns and Kansas City Chiefs. He was always the best sports commentator and could tell you every play of the game with a smile on his face. Joshua loved to spend time with his children, Aaliyah, Ember and Dylan. Joshua enjoyed spending time in the kitchen as well as exploring & traveling the country with his fiancée, Courtney. Josh’s favorite places were driving in the Rocky Mountains and exploring the Florida beaches.
Josh was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bob Miller, Lin Greer and Cooper Greer (nephew).
He is survived by: children, Aaliyah Joy, Ember Rose, Dylan Jase, and Lexi; his fiancée, Courtney; parents, Skip and Toni Greer; his siblings, Kim, Matthew, Jesse, Jillian Greer; grandmothers, Sanda L. Miller and Joyce E. Greer; aunt, Tiff; uncle, Rob; and also many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021 at High Noon (12:00) at the Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family memorial account Zelle: TL_Greer66@att.net or Venmo: @Toni-Greer or CashApp: $ToniG2017.
