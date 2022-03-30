Joy Anne Linville of Kansas City, and former Liberty resident, passed away at home on Monday, March 21, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 74.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, “Johnny;" her sons, Ryan (Lori) of Lee’s Summit, John of Liberty; grandsons, Jake and Joe; her two brothers, Larry (Lucy) Baxter and Tony (Patricia) Baxter, both of Blythedale; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was an unforgettable, loving, beautiful, one-of-a-kind lady and will be so very missed. A Remembrance & Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, April 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Staley Farms Golf Club in Kansas City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.