Joyce Coleen (Smith) Beeks
1933 – 2022
Liberty, MO: Joyce Coleen (Smith) Beeks, 88, Liberty, MO departed this life on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home in Liberty, MO one week before her 89th birthday. She was born May 27, 1933 in Martinsville, Missouri, the daughter of Everett Wesley and Mildred Lavon (Clevenger) Smith.
She was the oldest of nine children, eight girls and one boy. She attended school at Martinsville, MO and was know as Coleen. After graduating high school in 1952, she moved to Kansas City, MO to attend business school. There she became known as Joyce.
On August 27, 1952, she married Eldon Leroy Beeks of Eagleville, MO. They lived in Salina, Kansas during Eldon’s military service, later moving to Riverside, MO, then to their permanent home in Liberty, MO. To this union, two daughters were born, Teresa Ann Beeks on March 12, 1959, and Nancy Kay Beeks on January 24, 1961.
Coleen’s career choice began with St. John’s Laboratory, then later Baptist Memorial Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 1998. Her husband, Eldon, passed away November 9, 1983 at the young age of 52 years. Coleen became very involved in Human Resources at Baptist Hospital, serving on many committees and volunteer work as well as the owner of several rental properties. She also became very active in Politics and Business and Professional Women, earning the respect and admiration of so many people but taking care of her family was her biggest priority. Her greatest enjoyment, next to family and church, was politics and attending the Republican National Convention in 1983 and 1992. She was invited to attend the Inauguration and Inaugural Ball for President Ronald Reagan and again in 1989 for President George Herbert Walker Bush.
Coleen was a devoted member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church, Liberty, MO and attended every Sunday as long as her health permitted. She loved working with Pre-Schoolers and sharing her love for Jesus with them.
Coleen was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brother, Ronald Smith; daughter, Teresa Walters; and son-in-law, Waid Walters.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Tabb) Adler; grandchildren, Rochelle Adler, Justin (Nicole) Adler, Trevor Adler and Phillip Walters; great-grandchildren, Jadon and Emma Walters and Brooklyn and Lucas Adler; seven sisters, Phyllis Westlake, Janice (Larry) Groves, Marilyn (Jerry) Smith, Sherry (Jim) LeRette all of Bethany, MO, Janet Hestand, Platte City, MO, Ronoka (Kelly) Eaton, Kansas City, MO and Rita (Brooks) Wright, West Newbury, MA; sister-in-law, Ilene Smith, Bethany, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Allen Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Allen Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.
