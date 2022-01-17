Joyce Joann (Thomas) Earles, 83, a longtime Liberty resident, went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2022, at Liberty Hospital.
Joyce was born June 24, 1938, in Boonville, MO, the third of five children of Marion Eugene and Nora Estelle (Watts) Thomas. She grew up in Boonsboro, MO and graduated from high school in Boonville. She was united in marriage to Paul Dean Earles on June 28, 1956 and they are blessed with two children, Brent and Dana.
Joyce's first occupation was working as a meat packer for IGA in Boonville. After the births of Brent and Dana, the family moved to Liberty in 1965. Joyce then worked for Photography Corporation of America at Dillard's at Independence Center. Most recently, Joyce proudly worked as an Avon Lady for 40-plus years. She was saved in July 1972 at Calvary Baptist Church in Liberty, and was an active member of Heritage Bible Baptist Church. Joyce loved her Lord. Joyce also loved baking wonderful cakes for any occasion, especially for those she loved.
Along with her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara Stillwell, and brothers, Bill Thomas (Nita deceased) and Donnie Thomas.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Paul; children, Brent Earles (Jane) and Dana Hull (Dennis); grandchildren, Jared Earles (Jeanette), Taylor Sherrell (Cristofor), Scarlett Keim (Michael), Roman Hull and Jentry Hull; great grandchildren, Logan, Gabriel, Allison, Brooks, Brooke, Kolbie, Kash, Oliver and Spencer; siblings, Jackie Thomas (Patty) and Ronnie Thomas (Rita); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Joyce's life at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 20, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
