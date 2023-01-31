Joyce Riley White was born October 13, 1930, in Maryville, Tennessee, the daughter of Sherman W. Riley and Carrie Mae Koontz.
She was preceded in death by sisters Nadine & Geraldine, and her husband Charles Roe White.
She died December 30, 2022, in Hillsboro, OR at her daughter’s home supported by hospice and surrounded by family and dogs.
She was 92 years young.
Her surviving children include son Lynn Michaelson, daughter-in-law Kristen Kramer (Lenexa KS), and granddaughter Arianna Michaelson (Sacramento CA); and daughter Marcia Rufener and son-in-law Aaron Rufener of Hillsboro, or where Joyce spent her last days with the love and assistance of Providence hospice caregivers.
Growing up in the shadow of the Smoky Mountains, Joyce graduated from Maryville High School in 1948 working at various jobs until marrying and settling in Liberty, MO to raise her children. After being widowed in 1981, Joyce sent her children to college and graduate school and trained at Research Medical Center to become a cardiac monitor technician. She worked there several years, officially retiring in 1998. After a back injury in 2008, Joyce moved to Oregon for a long recovery and rehab, eventually spending her last years living independently. She was initially a resident at Rock Creek Tanasbourne, then Beaverton Lodge before she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law in June 2022.
She was known to be a skilled BINGO player, a jigsaw puzzle addict, and a great sports fan (GO Chiefs. GO Vols. Go Oregon Ducks).
Online celebration of life will be held in February.
Arrangements by Pegg, Paxson, & Springer Funeral Chapel.
Joyce asks that you consider donating to your local food bank or take a lonely senior citizen to lunch.
