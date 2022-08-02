Joyce Lavelle Weatherly, 97, of Smithville/Gladstone, Missouri passed away July 28, 2022, at Northcare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri.
Joyce was born on April 12, 1925, in Linn County, Missouri to the loving home of Linn and Lida Smith. She was united in marriage to John N. Weatherly Sr. on May 29, 1942, in New Mexico. Joyce and John were blessed to have a son and daughter. Joyce worked at Montgomery Wards for 24 years. Joyce and John dedicated themselves to seeking God’s will. They helped plant several churches and were charter members at the Antioch Baptist Church. Joyce has been a member of Faith Baptist Church in Smithville for many years.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Linn and Lida Smith; her loving husband, John Weatherly; and her beloved daughter, Carol Evans.
She is survived by her son, Jay (Lyn) Weatherly; six grandchildren, John (Chandra) Weatherly III, Brenda Weatherly (Rocky Liberty) Janice (Kent) Ballard, Gary (Candi) Weatherly, Terri (Pat) Dunn, Shelley (Tim) Reynolds; 17 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday August 4, 2022, from 1to 2 p.m. at Terrace Park Funeral Home, 801 NW 108th St. (169 Hwy & Shoal Creek) Kansas City, MO. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment after service in Terrace Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
