Juanita Marie (Johnson) Weber, 87, of Glenaire, joined her Heavenly Father on April 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Juanita was born April 12, 1932, in Kansas City, MO, one of nine children of Arthur and Jenny (Williams) Johnson. Along with her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by an infant brother, Dale Johnson; sister, Joanna Hood and infant grandson, Luke Thomas Weber. Juanita was united in marriage to William C. Weber on September 29, 1951 in Olathe, KS.
Juanita was a 70-plus year member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, serving many of those years as a choir member and Sunday school teacher. After her children were raised, Juanita went to work for the Liberty School district at Lewis and Clark Elementary and later for Liberty High School until she retired.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Bill; children, Billy Weber; Teresa Mulvaney (Mike), Dan Weber (Joni), Vickie Mulvaney (Mark), Tommy Weber (Donna) and Nancee Shepherd (Dean); 15 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Juanita also leaves siblings, Norman, Glen, Alvin, Victor and Gary Johnson and Judy Gove; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Services will be private with burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Gladstone. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.