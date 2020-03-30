Judith Ann (Neth) Riley
January 18, 1941–March 20, 2020
Judith “Judy” Riley, 79, passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.
A native of Kearney, Missouri, she resided in Florida since 2008. Judy was the daughter of the late Orville and Mildred (Hartel) Neth. She was a 1958 graduate of Kearney High School and was a longtime member of Arley United Methodist Church. She worked as an accountant at Waddell & Reed for over 30 years. Judy enjoyed painting genealogy, traveling and most of all, her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Glenn Riley and wife Kristen; grandchildren, Brett, Jenna and Brooke Riley, of Sarasota; brother, Jerry Neth and wife Sheriann; and many family members and friends in both Kansas City and Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arley United Methodist Church, 17122 Highway C, Kearney, MO, 64060.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private visitation and burial service for the family on Friday, March 27, 2020. Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home Kearney, MO 64060, (816) 628-4411.
