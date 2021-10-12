Judy Ann Farley, 79, of Liberty, MO passed away Aug. 7, 2021 at home surrounded by family. A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road, Liberty, MO 64068.
Judy was born Jan. 16, 1942 in Kansas City, MO to Melvin and Inez Mathews. She lost her father at a young age and after her mother remarried, they moved to Brunswick, MO. Judy met the love of her life, Lee Farley, and after a whirlwind romance, they married on Feb. 29, 1960. They raised their family in the Kansas City area. In the late 1970s, the family moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for five years. After returning to the US, the family settled in Liberty, MO in 1984.
Judy worked as a bookkeeper for Fabriquilt, Price Candy Company, and American Italian Pasta Company; she retired in 2010. She enjoyed cross-stitching, quilting, coloring mandalas, reading, and spending time with family. Judy was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Mathews; her mother, Inez Mello and step-father, Joe Mello; her siblings, Allen Mello, and Jerry Mello; her in-laws, William and Ruth Farley; her sister-in-law, Carol Farley; and her brother-in-law, William Farley.
Judy is survived by her husband, Lee Farley; her children, Mark (Eleanor) Farley of Dawson, GA, Jeffrey Farley of Liberty, MO, Heather (Gary) Clevenger of Liberty, MO, and daughter-in-law, Betty Kelly of Blue Springs, MO; her grandchildren, Sarah, Kate, Jeffrey, Lacey, Chris, Chandler, Alexis, Kody, and Macenzie; her 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at - https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/Donation2?10153.donation=form1&df_id=10153&mfc_pref=T
Fond memories and condolences for Judy may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
