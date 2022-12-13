Judy Lorraine Fry, 82, of Kearney, Missouri passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Judy was born on April 17, 1940, to parents Lawrence and Beulah Jones. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Fry on July 21, 1983.
She dedicated her career to doing hair for 53 years, beginning with her first salon, Judy’s Klip N Kurl in Trimble, then moving to Smithville and spending her remaining 35 years in Kearney. Judy loved her clients, listening to all their stories and spending time with them in the salon. She and her husband Ken ran J & K Country Statuary for 15 years in Kearney.
Judy was passionate about cooking and shared her love through cooking for her family and friends, and even a few strangers. She enjoyed playing Bingo and fishing and an occasional trip to the casino. She loved all of her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Timothy Hudlemeyer and Robert “Bobby” Kelly; her four sisters, Joyce McCrery, Carol Taylor, Donna Munson and Linda Gannaway.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth of 39 years; her daughters, Tammy Troutner (Philip), Kearney, Debbie Perez (Danny), Independence, Sherry Thomas, Kansas City; and sons, Clifford Fry, Lathrop, Chad Fry (Michelle), Blue Springs and Mike Fry, Kansas City. She has 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandkids.
Visitation will be held at Bross Spidle Funeral Home in Kearney on Friday, December 16 from 5 - 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 10 a.m. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kearney.
