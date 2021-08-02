Julie Devers Schiller, 45, passed away July 16, 2021, at her Springfield, MO home.
She was born October 20, 1975, to Jim and Grace Foland Devers in North Kansas City. She graduated in 1994 from Oak Park High School, 1998 from MSU with a BS in Communication Science Disorders, and in 2012 from Cox College of Nursing. She was employed at Blue Cross and later at Ferrell Duncan Clinic, Springfield. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority.
May 20, 2000, Julie married David Schiller of St Louis, MO. He and their son, Austin Tyler, survive. Julie is also survived by parents, Jim and Grace Devers, Kansas City North; sister, Jane Wolfley (Martin); and nephews, Jacob and Ben Wolfley, Liberty, MO.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Martha Foland and Nina Devers, Grant City, MO. She fought a courageous battle with colon cancer and will be greatly missed.
Per Julie's request, cremation by Springfield Mortuary, Springfield, MO; and no services are planned.
