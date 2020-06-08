Karen J Gossett McDonald, 56, passed from this life after a valiant fight with cancer, on May 28, 2020 at in NKCH.
Born September 20, 1963 to John Gosset and Beatrice Gossett Brown, Karen was a lifelong resident of KC.
The love for her husband, Tom, and her family, was massive, loyal and strong. Its reach extended to her friends, coworkers and adopted family. Her commitment to Saint Paul's Episcopal Day School Academy and the children she taught was dedicated.
She served in her career for 17 years as Admissions Director and, finally, the Director of Enrichment Programs.
She developed dynamic and unique educational opportunities for students. A lover of outdoors and camping; Karen designed student nature programs. She took the kids, now known as "super lifers" on many KC adventures in the school van. She injected fun into everything she was involved in. There's no doubt her mark on this community will last. Karen's favorite quote serves now as a lesson for all, "Smile at everyone you meet today. You never know what challenge they may be facing."
She is survived by her beloved husband Tom, her mom, Beatrice Gossett Brown; stepdad, Bill Brown; brother, Rick Gossett; sister, Catherine Holcomb; and best friend Jane Overby Zelfer; as well as numerous close friends, coworkers and extended family. Plans for her celebration of life this fall are pending.
